UP hockey players nominated for Hobey Baker Award

hockey net
hockey net(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Five student-athletes from Lake Superior State University (LSSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), and Northern Michigan University (NMU) have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Head coaches of NCAA Division I schools nominate the top three players in their league and the top three players in the nation based on the following criteria:

  • Strength of character, on and off the ice
  • Contribution to the integrity of the team and outstanding skills in all phases of the game
  • Scholastic achievement and sportsmanship
  • Compliance with all NCAA rules, including being a full-time student in an accredited college or university and completing 50 percent or more of the season

The Hobey Baker Award was named for hockey legend and World War I veteran Hobey Baker. Often recognized as the best amateur player in the U.S., Baker was the quintessential sportsman –playing the game with courage, honor, and humility.

Jacob Bengtsson (LSSU), Louis Boudon (LSSU), Andrew Ghantous (NMU), AJ Vanderbeck (NMU), and Blake Pietila (MTU) have been named to the prestigious list of nominees.

College hockey fans can vote online here.

