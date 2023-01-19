‘Unimaginable’: Mother sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 8-year-old son

Connecticut authorities say Karin Ziolkowski has been sentenced to prison for the death of her 8-year-old son. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut mother has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of her 8-year-old son.

WFSB reports Karin Ziolkowski learned her fate on Tuesday.

Ziolkowski was found guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, of murdering her son Elijah Ziolkowski. She was also found guilty of second-degree arson for setting their home on fire.

Authorities said Karin Ziolkowski asphyxiated her son while in their Meriden home in November 2016 before intentionally setting two fires in the house.

Elijah was not able to be resuscitated and his death was ruled a homicide by the chief medical examiner.

“Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time,” said New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Miranda and Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Holmes.

“Nothing can bring back Elijah or lessen the pain of his loved ones, but we hope today’s prison sentence brings Elijah’s family some measure of peace now that the person responsible for his senseless and unimaginable death has been brought to justice,” Doyle said.

