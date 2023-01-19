UMT features Lagniappe chef ahead of this year’s Culinary Journey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a delicious episode of Upper Michigan Today as the director the U.P. Children Museum’s Executive Director Jessica Hanley stopped by with a crew from this year’s Culinary Journey to showcase what you can expect at this year’s event happening Sunday, January 22.

What you can expect at this year's Culinary Journey happening January 22

Nichole Durley-Rust of the Lagniappe takes us through her the dish she'll be featuring at this year's Culinary Journey

The Lagniappe is one of over 15 vendors to be featured at this year's Culinary Journey, a fundraiser for the U.P. Children's Museum

