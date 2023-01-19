UMT features Lagniappe chef ahead of this year’s Culinary Journey

Nichole Durley-Rust makes the dish she’s featuring on Sunday, January 22 at the U.P. Children Museum’s Culinary Journey
Elizabeth and Jess talk through her role at the U.P. Children's Museum and tips on how to get your taxes back fast!
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a delicious episode of Upper Michigan Today as the director the U.P. Children Museum’s Executive Director Jessica Hanley stopped by with a crew from this year’s Culinary Journey to showcase what you can expect at this year’s event happening Sunday, January 22.

What you can expect at this year's Culinary Journey happening January 22
Nichole Durley-Rust of the Lagniappe takes us through her the dish she'll be featuring at this year's Culinary Journey
The Lagniappe is one of over 15 vendors to be featured at this year's Culinary Journey, a fundraiser for the U.P. Children's Museum

