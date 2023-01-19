UMT features Lagniappe chef ahead of this year’s Culinary Journey
Nichole Durley-Rust makes the dish she’s featuring on Sunday, January 22 at the U.P. Children Museum’s Culinary Journey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a delicious episode of Upper Michigan Today as the director the U.P. Children Museum’s Executive Director Jessica Hanley stopped by with a crew from this year’s Culinary Journey to showcase what you can expect at this year’s event happening Sunday, January 22.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.