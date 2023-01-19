Todd Gast to fill Hancock Downtown Development Authority coordinator position

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock has selected Keweenaw Co-op Marketing/Outreach Manager Todd Gast to take its empty Downtown Development Authority (DDA) coordinator role.

This decision was made following a meeting of the DDA on Jan. 9.

The position was held by Deb Mann for three years prior to her death in August.

“Todd’s experience within his marketing background and his knowledge on how to reach markets, and his social media presence that he has shown within his previous positions,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “All of those just really lead to his selection by the Downtown Development Authority.”

Gast has been active in several areas of the community, such as his role as a board member of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.

He said he plans to honor Mann’s legacy while also making the role his own.

He said he was planning to focus on his own business, Gast Graphics, as businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic when he received notice of the part-time opening.

“It really dawned on me that this is a great opportunity to concentrate on my business,” said Gast. “And then I saw that this position with the DDA came about, and I thought that this would be a really great opportunity for me to have a part-time position, something that is in my wheelhouse of what I like to do.”

He will be handling marketing and the planning of events alongside other DDA members, such as the city’s Key Ingredients event and Christmas Walk.

“Any kind that engages the public, he will be coordinating those events,” continued Babcock. “Between volunteers and getting it out there and marketing those events.”

Gast notes he is eager to get started.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” continued Gast. “And really, really can’t wait to get involved with the DDA and the City of Hancock.”

He will take on the role within the next two weeks.

