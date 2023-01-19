Stop the sink: winter trail etiquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the current weather conditions, there’s plenty of fresh snow to play outside in this weekend.

John Pepin of the Michigan DNR and Spencer Prusi of West End Ski and Trail share information pertaining to proper trail use.

But first, Meteorologist Jennifer Perez joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson to update you on current conditions and to tell you when the end is in sight.

Meteorologist Jennifer Perez joins the UMT ladies for a weather update.

Now back to trail etiquette.

It’s not that people are purposely using the trails wrong, but that they don’t know how.

Pepin and Prusi agree that, more often than not, people don’t use trails properly out of a lack of knowledge.

As a rule of thumb, always look up your trail before heading out to ensure it’s permitted for your desired use.

If you’re fat-tire biking, check your tire PSI so they don’t sink into the snow. If your boots are sinking, it means you need to wear snowshoes.

What to do and what not to do when riding a fat tire bike on a groomed trail.

Most multi-use trails will have different lanes for different purposes. Make sure you know the rules before you go.

John Pepin of the MDNR and Spencer Prusi of West End Ski and Trail shop share how to properly use groomed trails and share with other recreators.

Do your best to avoid other forms of recreation on snowmobile trails as grooves and divots can be dangerous to riders.

Spencer Prusi and John Pepin talk about winter trail etiquette and motor vehicle use on Upper Michigan Today.

You can read more information about trails and their proper use here https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-trails/motorized-etiquette#:~:text=Be%20aware%20of%20two%2Dway,yield%20to%20uphill%20motorized%20traffic.

