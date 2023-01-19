Stop the sink: winter trail etiquette
Proper trail use and how to play nice with other recreators
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the current weather conditions, there’s plenty of fresh snow to play outside in this weekend.
John Pepin of the Michigan DNR and Spencer Prusi of West End Ski and Trail share information pertaining to proper trail use.
Now back to trail etiquette.
It’s not that people are purposely using the trails wrong, but that they don’t know how.
Pepin and Prusi agree that, more often than not, people don’t use trails properly out of a lack of knowledge.
As a rule of thumb, always look up your trail before heading out to ensure it’s permitted for your desired use.
If you’re fat-tire biking, check your tire PSI so they don’t sink into the snow. If your boots are sinking, it means you need to wear snowshoes.
Most multi-use trails will have different lanes for different purposes. Make sure you know the rules before you go.
Do your best to avoid other forms of recreation on snowmobile trails as grooves and divots can be dangerous to riders.
You can read more information about trails and their proper use here https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-trails/motorized-etiquette#:~:text=Be%20aware%20of%20two%2Dway,yield%20to%20uphill%20motorized%20traffic.
