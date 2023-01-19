Pummeling snow to lighten up into Friday

View NWS alerts in effect here.

The lake effect combines with the low pressure system south of Upper Michigan to produce widespread moderate to heavy snow over the region Thursday night. 1-6″ additional snowfall possible late Thursday through the end of Friday -- especially in the Michigamme Highlands.

Heavy snow dwindles to light snow and flurries later Friday, becoming fewer towards the weekend as high pressure rebuilds Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow showers, diminishing early Friday morning; north through northeast winds gusting over twenty five miles per hour

>Lows: Mid10s to Mid 20s (coldest inland)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers, dwindling to few/scattered flurries in the afternoon

>Highs: Lower 20s to Lower 30s (warmest south)

Saturday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower north; west breezes

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower early

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds and chance of snow late

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon snow

>Highs: 20

