Pummeling snow to lighten up into Friday

NWS warnings, advisories in effect through Friday morning as heavy snow gradually diminishes towards the weekend.
NWS warnings, advisories in effect through Friday morning as heavy snow gradually diminishes...
NWS warnings, advisories in effect through Friday morning as heavy snow gradually diminishes towards the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View NWS alerts in effect here.

The lake effect combines with the low pressure system south of Upper Michigan to produce widespread moderate to heavy snow over the region Thursday night. 1-6″ additional snowfall possible late Thursday through the end of Friday -- especially in the Michigamme Highlands.

Heavy snow dwindles to light snow and flurries later Friday, becoming fewer towards the weekend as high pressure rebuilds Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow showers, diminishing early Friday morning; north through northeast winds gusting over twenty five miles per hour

>Lows: Mid10s to Mid 20s (coldest inland)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers, dwindling to few/scattered flurries in the afternoon

>Highs: Lower 20s to Lower 30s (warmest south)

Saturday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower north; west breezes

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower early

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds and chance of snow late

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon snow

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
NWS winter storm warnings taking effect early Thursday morning, with widespread heavy snow and...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. before the weekend -- heavy snow, whiteouts
snow
Winter storm will bring accumulating snow
snow
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable

Latest News

snow
A snowy day as winter storm brings widespread snow
snow
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
NWS winter storm warnings taking effect early Thursday morning, with widespread heavy snow and...
Forecaster Ben Kouchnerkavich's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/18/2023
NWS winter storm warnings taking effect early Thursday morning, with widespread heavy snow and...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. before the weekend -- heavy snow, whiteouts