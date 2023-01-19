Portage Lake District Library holds second annual winter reading challenge.

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) is challenging young readers to start turning pages.

For the second year running, the library is offering a winter reading challenge to not just community members but to everyone who would like to participate.

The event is part of an annual online winter reading program put on by READsquared, which promotes and assists libraries.

Readers are challenged to earn 600 points by reading any type of book they want, including audiobooks and fanfiction.

“We love to advocate for reading,” said PLDL Business Manager Jennifer Miller. “We like to see readers of all sorts and all kinds, reading graphic novels to the classics.”

Points are earned differently for each age group, which are split into toddlers to 12-year-olds, and 13 and older.

The younger category earns a point every minute they read, while the older group earns 40 points for every hour of reading and 200 points for every finished book.

Participants who reach 600 points will be entered into a raffle for prizes, such as board games and puzzles for the younger division and gift certificates to Houghton’s Black Ice Comics in the older division.

“It’s kind of fun to track your reading and see how much reading you do in that period of time,” continued Miller. “Not only for prizes but just for the fun of it, and for something to do inside during our long winter.”

Readers can keep track of their progress after registering on the challenge’s website.

The challenge runs until Mar. 11.

