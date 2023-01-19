Portage Lake District Library holds second annual winter reading challenge.

The Portage Lake District Library is holding a winter reading challenge for a second year, and...
The Portage Lake District Library is holding a winter reading challenge for a second year, and invites readers young and old to register online and participate.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) is challenging young readers to start turning pages.

For the second year running, the library is offering a winter reading challenge to not just community members but to everyone who would like to participate.

The event is part of an annual online winter reading program put on by READsquared, which promotes and assists libraries.

Readers are challenged to earn 600 points by reading any type of book they want, including audiobooks and fanfiction.

“We love to advocate for reading,” said PLDL Business Manager Jennifer Miller. “We like to see readers of all sorts and all kinds, reading graphic novels to the classics.”

Points are earned differently for each age group, which are split into toddlers to 12-year-olds, and 13 and older.

The younger category earns a point every minute they read, while the older group earns 40 points for every hour of reading and 200 points for every finished book.

Participants who reach 600 points will be entered into a raffle for prizes, such as board games and puzzles for the younger division and gift certificates to Houghton’s Black Ice Comics in the older division.

“It’s kind of fun to track your reading and see how much reading you do in that period of time,” continued Miller. “Not only for prizes but just for the fun of it, and for something to do inside during our long winter.”

Readers can keep track of their progress after registering on the challenge’s website.

The challenge runs until Mar. 11.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
The offices at Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates will have a new name this...
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson
Chapman and Negri have been sentenced for their involvement in the delivery of meth in Gogebic...
UPDATE: 2 of 3 people arrested in Gogebic County drug bust sentenced to jail

Latest News

After reviewing several candidates, Keweenaw Co-op Marketing/Outreach manager Todd Gast has...
Todd Gast to fill Hancock Downtown Development Authority coordinator position
Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
Snowmobile Season
Western UP sees busy snowmobile season despite changing weather