Michigan jobless rate remains stable in December

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained constant over the month at 4.3 percent, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).

Employment in the state edged down by 1,000, while unemployment was unchanged over the month, resulting in a minor workforce reduction of 1,000 during December.

“Michigan’s 2022 labor market continued to show improvement, with an annual jobless rate only 0.2 percentage points above the 2019 pre-pandemic annual rate,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Annual payroll jobs also advanced notably over the year.”

Michigan’s December unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate. Over the year, the U.S. unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points, while Michigan’s rate was reduced by 0.8 percentage points since December 2021.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.