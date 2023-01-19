Feeding America coming to Menominee County Thursday
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marinette/Menominee YMCA will host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry event on Thursday.
Food distribution will get underway at 11:00 a.m. central time. The Marinette/Menominee YMCA is located at 1600 West Drive in Menominee.
The pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that anyone picking up items please stay in their vehicle.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.