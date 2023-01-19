Feeding America coming to Menominee County Thursday

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marinette/Menominee YMCA will host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry event on Thursday.

Food distribution will get underway at 11:00 a.m. central time. The Marinette/Menominee YMCA is located at 1600 West Drive in Menominee.

The pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that anyone picking up items please stay in their vehicle.

