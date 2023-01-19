Feeding America coming to Menominee County Thursday

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marinette/Menominee YMCA will host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry event on Thursday.

Food distribution will get underway at 11:00 a.m. central time. The Marinette/Menominee YMCA is located at 1600 West Drive in Menominee.

The pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that anyone picking up items please stay in their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
NWS winter storm warnings taking effect early Thursday morning, with widespread heavy snow and...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. before the weekend -- heavy snow, whiteouts
snow
Winter storm will bring accumulating snow
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable
Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes more than 300 illegal guns off the street

Latest News

The Portage Lake District Library is holding a winter reading challenge for a second year, and...
Portage Lake District Library holds second annual winter reading challenge.
After reviewing several candidates, Keweenaw Co-op Marketing/Outreach manager Todd Gast has...
Todd Gast to fill Hancock Downtown Development Authority coordinator position
Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe