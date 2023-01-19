Dickinson County residents form nonprofit to bring community free snowshoeing event
Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow Saturday, January 21 at the Pine Grove Country Club
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your friends and family for a lantern-lit snowshoe walk on Saturday, January 21st in Iron Mountain.
Stomp the Snow is taking place at the Pine Grove Country Club from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow was formed last year to address the need for more family-friendly, wintertime events in Dickinson County.
Jean O’Dette, Patti Carollo, and Diane Blaskowski chatted with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon ahead of the inaugural event to share their non-profit’s story and expectations for Saturday.
Stomp the Snow will have three lantern-lit trails varying in length with some surprises along the route.
You can warm up by the bonfire or in the clubhouse with hot chocolate, s’mores, a pizza buffet, and games.
Thanks to the generosity of community sponsors, Stomp the Snow is free to you.
The following businesses/organizers sponsored the event.
After paying for overhead, leftover funds will be donated to the Caring House and Hardcore Outdoor Scripture.
