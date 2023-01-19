Dickinson County residents form nonprofit to bring community free snowshoeing event

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your friends and family for a lantern-lit snowshoe walk on Saturday, January 21st in Iron Mountain.

Stomp the Snow is taking place at the Pine Grove Country Club from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow was formed last year to address the need for more family-friendly, wintertime events in Dickinson County.

Jean O’Dette, Patti Carollo, and Diane Blaskowski chatted with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon ahead of the inaugural event to share their non-profit’s story and expectations for Saturday.

Stomp the Snow will have three lantern-lit trails varying in length with some surprises along the route.

You can warm up by the bonfire or in the clubhouse with hot chocolate, s’mores, a pizza buffet, and games.

Thanks to the generosity of community sponsors, Stomp the Snow is free to you.

The following businesses/organizers sponsored the event.

The Snow King major sponsors: First National Bank & Trust, M.J. Electric, and Pine Grove Country Club

Dancing Snow Queen (live music by One Human Band): Systems Control

Moon Light Tunnel: G & G Forest Products and Mande Insurance & Investment Solutions

The Meteor Shower: DTE Energy Foundation

Warm & Toasty (fire pit 1): Town & Country Sales

Warm & Toasty (fire pit 2): Peninsula Title Agency

The Magical Cocoa Station: Northern Interstate Bank

Tasty Treats (cocoa/s’mores 1): 41 Lumber

Tasty Treats (cocoa/s’mores 2): Erickson Jewelers

Frosty Fun (kids games): Jacobson Heating-Air Conditioning

Stars and Snowflakes Sitting Site: OPG (The Office Planning Group, Inc.)

Trail Sponsors:

½ mile loop: 51st State Brewery Co

1-mile loop: LiUNA Local 1329

1.75-mile loop: Superior Title a Division of Bay Title & Abstract Inc.

Lanterns: Over 175 businesses, organizations, individuals, and memorials

Snowflakes: 20 Individuals, businesses, and memorials.

After paying for overhead, leftover funds will be donated to the Caring House and Hardcore Outdoor Scripture.

