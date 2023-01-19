Dickinson County residents form nonprofit to bring community free snowshoeing event

Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow Saturday, January 21 at the Pine Grove Country Club
The First National Bank and Trust sponsors a lantern for the Stomp the Snow event.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your friends and family for a lantern-lit snowshoe walk on Saturday, January 21st in Iron Mountain.

Stomp the Snow is taking place at the Pine Grove Country Club from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow was formed last year to address the need for more family-friendly, wintertime events in Dickinson County.

Jean O’Dette, Patti Carollo, and Diane Blaskowski chatted with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon ahead of the inaugural event to share their non-profit’s story and expectations for Saturday.

How the Family Snowshoe Charity Association came together to present you with Stomp the Snow and what to expect from the free event.

Stomp the Snow will have three lantern-lit trails varying in length with some surprises along the route.

You can warm up by the bonfire or in the clubhouse with hot chocolate, s’mores, a pizza buffet, and games.

Thanks to the generosity of community sponsors, Stomp the Snow is free to you.

What to expect at the Stomp the Snow snowshoeing event on Saturday, January 21.

The following businesses/organizers sponsored the event.

The Snow King major sponsors: First National Bank & Trust, M.J. Electric, and Pine Grove Country Club

Dancing Snow Queen (live music by One Human Band): Systems Control

Moon Light Tunnel: G & G Forest Products and Mande Insurance & Investment Solutions

The Meteor Shower: DTE Energy Foundation

Warm & Toasty (fire pit 1): Town & Country Sales

Warm & Toasty (fire pit 2): Peninsula Title Agency

The Magical Cocoa Station: Northern Interstate Bank

Tasty Treats (cocoa/s’mores 1): 41 Lumber

Tasty Treats (cocoa/s’mores 2): Erickson Jewelers

Frosty Fun (kids games): Jacobson Heating-Air Conditioning

Stars and Snowflakes Sitting Site: OPG (The Office Planning Group, Inc.)

Trail Sponsors:

½ mile loop: 51st State Brewery Co

1-mile loop: LiUNA Local 1329

1.75-mile loop: Superior Title a Division of Bay Title & Abstract Inc.

Lanterns: Over 175 businesses, organizations, individuals, and memorials

Snowflakes: 20 Individuals, businesses, and memorials.

After paying for overhead, leftover funds will be donated to the Caring House and Hardcore Outdoor Scripture.

