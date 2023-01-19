Comedian Vincent Schultz prepares for one of the biggest nights of his career

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Comedian Vincent Schultz says he’s been working for over 10 years for an opportunity like the one happening Friday, January 19 at Pasquali’s Comedy Night. He’s the feature act of the show, and if he does well, he says it could lead to the next big step in his career.

Listen to what he said during an interview on the TV6 Morning News about how he’s preparing and just how big of moment this for him - and stop by Pasquali’s on January 19 to support Schultz during Comedy Night. The show kicks off at 8:00 P.M.

