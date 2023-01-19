City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center accepting project proposals for Art Week

Art Week
Art Week(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until Feb. 25 you can submit a project proposal to the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center for 2023 Art Week.

Artists of all levels and mediums are encouraged to apply. The project should align with the event’s theme of home which is inspired by the ongoing community master plan update.

City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center Manager Tiina Morin is looking forward to the unique pieces.

“I love that it’s created by our community, that is what’s super special. And every year you never know what is going to happen during Art Week. I’m excited with this year’s theme and to see what everyone comes up with,” Morin said.

Project funding assistance, up to $500, is also being accepted.

Art Week is scheduled for Monday, June 19 through Saturday, June 24.

The event invites local artists, organizations, and businesses to come together and present a series of free arts and cultural events, concerts, workshops, performances, exhibits, demonstrations and more for the Marquette community.

Project proposals can be submitted here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
NWS winter storm warnings taking effect early Thursday morning, with widespread heavy snow and...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. before the weekend -- heavy snow, whiteouts
snow
Winter storm will bring accumulating snow
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable
snow
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here

Latest News

Michigan DNR Officer Jeremy Sergey and ride-along Kaylin Mayeski pose with the 1-year-old black...
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
Deantra Harris was arrested on a multi-felony warrant related to the sale of ecstasy.
Ironwood man in jail with 8 felonies after drug investigation in Gogebic County
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament kicks off this weekend
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament kicks off this weekend
Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts prayer service to end gun violence
Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts prayer service to end gun violence