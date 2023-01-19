City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center accepting project proposals for Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until Feb. 25 you can submit a project proposal to the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center for 2023 Art Week.

Artists of all levels and mediums are encouraged to apply. The project should align with the event’s theme of home which is inspired by the ongoing community master plan update.

City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center Manager Tiina Morin is looking forward to the unique pieces.

“I love that it’s created by our community, that is what’s super special. And every year you never know what is going to happen during Art Week. I’m excited with this year’s theme and to see what everyone comes up with,” Morin said.

Project funding assistance, up to $500, is also being accepted.

Art Week is scheduled for Monday, June 19 through Saturday, June 24.

The event invites local artists, organizations, and businesses to come together and present a series of free arts and cultural events, concerts, workshops, performances, exhibits, demonstrations and more for the Marquette community.

Project proposals can be submitted here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.