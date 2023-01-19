CBC in Manistique kicks off fundraising season

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Schoolcraft County organization is kicking off its fundraising season for the year.

CBC is starting off its fundraising year tomorrow. Funds raised throughout the year will go towards the American Cancer Society, Bay Cliff Health Camp and another community charity to be selected later. CBC Committee First Chair Kate Schutter said the organizations will put on a wide variety of events.

“The CBC puts on three larger events throughout the year,” Schutter said. “One would be our Celebrity Bartending, which is happening tomorrow night at TAP21. It starts at 6:00 p.m., so feel free to come down and support the cause there and we also have our Battle of the Bands that happens in the summer.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC would normally host a Palm Sunday teledrive. But it transitioned to smaller more local events during the pandemic and has found success. Limestone Federal Credit Union CEO Jennifer Watson said the nonprofit has been able to raise tens of thousands of dollars.

“We shifted to some smaller events and have found that due to community donations and local businesses stepping up that we’ve really been able to maintain, raising 50 to 55 or $60,000 a year,” Watson said.

It is not just the CBC putting on these events. The nonprofit encourages local businesses and organizations to participate in the fundraising.

“Throughout the year, as businesses decide that they want to host an event, they just let us know and we will put that on our Facebook page, our website, and through the local community newspapers, we’ll advertise for them,” Schutter said.

To see what CBC has for their upcoming events and how to learn more about their organization, click here and visit their Facebook page here.

