Winter storm will bring accumulating snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A storm system developing in Colorado will track from the plains to the Great Lakes. It stays south of the U.P. but will bring widespread moderate to heavy snow. It starts late tonight and through Friday morning. Snowfall amounts will range 10-12″ in the central and eastern counties. Higher elevations along the northeast wind belts could exceed 13″. The western counties will range 7-9″ with the Keweenaw ranging 4-6″. Aside from sloppy road conditions, we’re expecting some blowing snow near Lake Superior as winds will gust around 30-35mph. Behind this system cooler Canadian air filters in.

Today: Cloudy with morning flurries in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s west, upper 20s to low 30s central and east

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Morning lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

