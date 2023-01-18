Winter storm to impact the U.P. before the weekend -- heavy snow, whiteouts

View NWS alerts in effect here.

A strong, moisture-rich system from the Southern Plains hooks towards the Upper Peninsula and the Great Lakes region as a whole early Thursday morning, bringing heavy doses of snow -- total snow amounts from Thursday to the end of Friday can exceed 12″ in some areas. Gusty winds over 30 miles per hour can add to the blowing snow effect, leading to occasionally poor driving visibility in addition to the slippery roads from heavy snow.

Snow chances becoming fewer towards the weekend as high pressure rebuilds in the region.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with flurries, freezing drizzle/fog then light to moderate snow showers moving in early Thursday morning; northeast winds gusting over twenty miles per hour

>Lows: Upper 10s to Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy widespread snow; patchy blowing snow and light ice accumulations possible; blustery with northeasterly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow, diminishing in the afternoon; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower west; west breezes

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower early

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated snow shower west late

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

