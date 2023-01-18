Upper Michigan Today reveals its next All Booked Up reading choice

Up next on the reading list: Nita Prose’s “The Maid”
Upper Michigan Today reveals its next book club read.
Upper Michigan Today reveals its next book club read.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of All Booked UP has come and gone. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson reflect on January’s read, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with their friends from the Peter White Public Library.

But first, topics of the day.

Trudgeon and Peterson share random facts that they find interesting and try Pepsi’s new Starry soda.

Tia and Elizabeth reveal MK's morning snaps and try starry soda.

Now back to book club.

Andrea Ingmire and Marty Achatz join to reflect on the heartwarming, yet heartbreaking, tale of Marcellus the octopus in Shelby Van Pelt’s novel.

The group gives “Remarkably Bright Creatures” two thumbs up and recommends the book to people of all ages, regardless of your participation in All Booked UP.

Andrea Ingmire and Marty Achatz of the Peter White Public Library join Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today to talk about their book club's latest read.

A mystery, whodunnit-type novel is up next on the reading list.

You can join Tia and Elizabeth in reading Nita Prose’s “The Maid” from now until February 15.

Up next for All Booked UP: Nita Prose's "The Maid".

And finally, All Booked UP had to cancel its Wednesday, January 18 meeting for scheduling conflicts, but it will be back one month from today at The Courtyards bar at 11:30 p.m.

An All Booked UP update.

You can check out The Maid at the Peter White Public Library or purchase it at most bookstores.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson
Chapman and Negri have been sentenced for their involvement in the delivery of meth in Gogebic...
UPDATE: 2 of 3 people arrested in Gogebic County drug bust sentenced to jail
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable

Latest News

Spring Swing 2023
Spring Swing 2023 coming to NMU’s Superior Dome
Mission Point of Hancock
Family member council of Bayside Village residents hopes to expand awareness of care facility concerns
Spring Swing 2023
Spring Swing 2023
Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes more than 300 illegal guns off the street