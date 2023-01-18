Upper Michigan Today reveals its next All Booked Up reading choice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of All Booked UP has come and gone. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson reflect on January’s read, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with their friends from the Peter White Public Library.

But first, topics of the day.

Trudgeon and Peterson share random facts that they find interesting and try Pepsi’s new Starry soda.

Now back to book club.

Andrea Ingmire and Marty Achatz join to reflect on the heartwarming, yet heartbreaking, tale of Marcellus the octopus in Shelby Van Pelt’s novel.

The group gives “Remarkably Bright Creatures” two thumbs up and recommends the book to people of all ages, regardless of your participation in All Booked UP.

A mystery, whodunnit-type novel is up next on the reading list.

You can join Tia and Elizabeth in reading Nita Prose’s “The Maid” from now until February 15.

And finally, All Booked UP had to cancel its Wednesday, January 18 meeting for scheduling conflicts, but it will be back one month from today at The Courtyards bar at 11:30 p.m.

You can check out The Maid at the Peter White Public Library or purchase it at most bookstores.

