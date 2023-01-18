UPDATE: Court date adjourned for homicide suspect’s criminal sexual conduct case

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The court date for a man charged with criminal sexual conduct while in jail for suspected homicide has been adjourned.

Luke Kreider, 19, was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct on Nov. 23, while in jail on homicide charges for the death of a L’Anse man he allegedly beat.

Kreider was previously scheduled to appear in Houghton County District for a preliminary exam on Jan. 6. That court date was also rescheduled for Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m.

TV6 has requested the criminal complaint pertaining to this case from Houghton County District Court. If more information becomes available, we will update this story.

Last published: Nov 29, 2022 6:20:56 PM

The 19-year-old man charged in the death of a L’Anse man now faces additional charges for criminal sexual conduct (CSC.)

Luke Kreider is still charged with homicide for allegedly beating a L’Anse man severely, leading to his death. However, in a separate case, he was arraigned Monday for a new charge of criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents show the CSC complaint was filed on Nov. 23. He will next appear in court for that case on Dec. 7 for a probable cause conference.

