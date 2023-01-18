Spring Swing 2023 coming to NMU’s Superior Dome

The softball tournament serves as the only fundraiser for the Marquette softball program
The Spring Swing is organized by the Marquette High School softball program and serves as its only fundraiser
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of the Spring Swing softball tournament are looking for sponsors as team registrations flow in.

This year’s Spring Swing is being planned for March 24-26 and promises loads of softball action.

Marquette Varsity Softball Coach Kyle Johnson stopped by the TV6 Morning News to rundown all the excitement being planned.

