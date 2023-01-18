Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes more than 300 illegal guns off the street

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods.

Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,194 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 301 illegal guns being taken off the street. During sweeps, officers have also recovered illegal drugs and ammunition.

“Every Michigander deserves to feel safe in their community,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m proud to announce that Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken more than 300 illegal guns off the street before they could be used to commit a future crime. This week, we announced funding to hire 195 school resource officers to keep kids safe at school. That builds on the more than $1 billion we have delivered to communities across the state to help them hire more public safety officials. We will continue working together to ensure Michigan families feel safe in their neighborhoods.”

Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime aimed at reducing gun violence by getting illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of people who cannot legally be in possession of a gun due to prior criminal history.

“Every Michigander, no matter where they live, deserves to feel safe at home, work, and school,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “We are focused on making investments to keep communities safe across the state, investing millions to increase patrols and hire and train new officers. I am encouraged to see the results of our partnerships with local law enforcement to prevent gun violence and build a better, stronger Michigan for every resident.”

Nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, and in the first half of 2022, over 450 Michiganders have lost their lives due to gun violence. The new initiative builds on Governor Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities program that she launched last summer to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street, and fund expanded opportunities in jobs, education, and the justice system.

