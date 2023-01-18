Northern Sun Winery stays busy during winter season

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Sun Winery might look empty, but that doesn’t mean operations are stopped.

What you don’t see from the parking lot is the underground cellar. That’s where most of the activity happens this time of year.

“We’ve got everything prepped and everything is washed and disinfected, cleaned, ready to go,” said Jonathan Bovard, vintner and vineyard manager. “You’ve got to do all the racking into the tank that you’ve cleaned and prepped, and you’ve got to clean the tank that you’ve emptied, prep it for the next one coming in. And once you’re done, you’ve got to clean everything up.”

The winery has six acres of all different kinds of grapes. This year, Bark River had an early freeze which meant the grapes needed to be picked quickly.

“A lot of locals come out and help us harvest our wine. We had guys here in the rain, it was cold. These Yoopers are troopers,” said Bovard.

But the weather needs to be just right to make ice wine. The sudden cold followed by a warming trend meant the grapes wouldn’t last for ice wine.

“The plants shut down, but it wasn’t cold enough to keep the grapes frozen, so they started rotting on the vine,” Bovard.

Even though there isn’t any ice wine this year, you can soon find rhubarb wine.

“He’s doing a huge tank of it this year. Hopefully, it’ll be ready in early summer. Memorial Day is usually what he shoots for,” said Wendy Bovard Middaugh, the owner and operator at Northern Sun Winery.

Owners say running a winery is a lot of hard work but they’re hoping the sweat equity will pay off when they submit wines for awards.

“It [will be] proof that we managed to take a great business idea and product and continued it,” said Bovard.

Northern Sun Winery is located off US-2 & 41 in Bark River. It’s open Friday through Sunday from one until six in the evening.

