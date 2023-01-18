Members of Ishpeming, Escanaba churches travel to Washington, D.C. for March for Life event

Father Ryan Ford of St. John and St. Joseph catholic church in Ishpeming board the bus headed...
Father Ryan Ford of St. John and St. Joseph catholic church in Ishpeming board the bus headed to our nation's capital.
By Justin Van't Hof and Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of U.P. catholic churches are traveling to our nation’s capital.

56 members of catholic churches in Ishpeming and Escanaba are traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the annual march for life. This is the third time the church has attended the event.

The pastor of the church wants to inspire young people to get involved.

“At the march on Friday, there will be hundreds of thousands of people, so especially for the young people to see that they can get involved even as young people in our local efforts here in Ishpeming and the whole U.P. to build a culture of life and a civilization of love and walk with moms and dads and everyone in need,” St. John and St. Joseph Parishes Pastor Father Ryan Ford said.

The March for Life will take place on Jan. 21 in Washington D.C.

