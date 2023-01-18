Iron Mountain elementary school kicks off ‘Read-A-Thon’ campaign

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - North Elementary School students are nose deep in reading. Tuesday was day two of the school’s new “Read-A-Thon” campaign. Its goal is to encourage students to read while asking for donations from parents for a new feature at the school.

“With the donations, our school will be able to start a school store. Our students will be able to earn fidgets, headphones, supplies, and school apparel,” said Dawn Hazelwood, North Elementary education assistant.

So far, students in the building have read more than 10,000 minutes in 48 hours. The elementary school’s initial goal was 20,000 minutes. The program runs through Feb. 3, and the school is more than halfway already to its goal.

“So far, this has totally surpassed our expectations,” Hazelwood said.

Students said reading is fun.

“I learn a lot,” said Sadie Hazelwood, a North Elementary first grader.

Parents can sign their child up online through the district and then have access to a dashboard showcasing the school’s progress and donation amounts, where they can write encouraging messages to students.

