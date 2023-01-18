Iron Mountain elementary school kicks off ‘Read-A-Thon’ campaign

By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - North Elementary School students are nose deep in reading. Tuesday was day two of the school’s new “Read-A-Thon” campaign. Its goal is to encourage students to read while asking for donations from parents for a new feature at the school.

“With the donations, our school will be able to start a school store. Our students will be able to earn fidgets, headphones, supplies, and school apparel,” said Dawn Hazelwood, North Elementary education assistant.

So far, students in the building have read more than 10,000 minutes in 48 hours. The elementary school’s initial goal was 20,000 minutes. The program runs through Feb. 3, and the school is more than halfway already to its goal.

“So far, this has totally surpassed our expectations,” Hazelwood said.

Students said reading is fun.

“I learn a lot,” said Sadie Hazelwood, a North Elementary first grader.

Parents can sign their child up online through the district and then have access to a dashboard showcasing the school’s progress and donation amounts, where they can write encouraging messages to students.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Ambulance
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified

Latest News

WICS Logo
UPDATE: Parents voice concerns over allegations that West Iron County teacher sent inappropriate texts to student
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable
Marquette County
Marquette County to receive opioid settlement funds this month
Over the next few months this Chevy S-10 pickup into a fully sustainable vehicle running off of...
Gladstone students aim to make Chevy S-10 sustainable using alternative fuels, fluids