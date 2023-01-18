Fitness instructor combines yoga, boxing philosophies in Body Pnch classes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fitness instructor at Unity Yoga Co-Op says boxing is a great introductory sport because it can be done by anybody, anywhere, with minimal equipment.

Emmanuel Sally says beginner boxing is all about going through the motions, which happens to be great for mobility, flexibility, and overall strength.

Sally teaches beginner boxing in his Body Pnch classes at Unity, which combines the philosophies of both yoga and boxing.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Fitness Instructor Emmanuel Sally about his beginner boxing Body Pnch classes at Unity Yoga Co-Op.

Sally’s Body Pnch classes are drop-in and donation-based, so no preregistration or monthly fees are required.

They’re held every Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Unity Yoga Co-Op, located at 147 W. Washington St. in Marquette.

Sally says his classes are for everyone, regardless of age or skill.

Plus, you can help kickstart your fitness and nutrition journey with his 30-day Body Pnch challenge.

You can follow Sally on Instagram @body_pnch for fitness tips and workout tidbits.

You can learn more about Unity Yoga Co-Op and its offerings at unity906.com.

