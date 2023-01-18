Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts prayer service to end gun violence

Interfaith prayer service to end gun violence(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is doing its part to address gun violence in Michigan.

The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosted an interfaith prayer service to end gun violence Wednesday. Over 30 people gathered at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to pray with each other. The service began with a traditional Native American drum circle before each participant prayed for a specific case of gun violence in recent years.

The bishop says that the service is in response to the growing instances of gun violence.

“This past year, guns became the number one cause of death in children,” said Rayford Ray, Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan bishop. “We have to do better. We can do better.”

End Gun Violence Michigan is a coalition of over 130 faith and secular leaders and organizations from across the state. It calls for legislative changes such as universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, and child access protection.

