Dickinson-Iron District Health Department to host food safety training course

Exterior sign
Exterior sign(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) will offer food safety training next month.

The “manager certification course” is a requirement in most licensed food establishments. The health department will offer the course for any professionals interested.

The course caps at 20 students. Six have already registered.

“This person who becomes certified would be in charge of doing the training for all of the other staff,” said Wade Dishaw, DIDHD Environmental Health Director. “They make sure the staff are aware of food safety, and food sanitization and they would make sure the training gets done properly in the restaurant.”

The course will be on Feb. 7 and 9 and taught by the health department’s four certified inspectors. The cost is $185. Those interested in taking the course should register with the health department by January 31.

