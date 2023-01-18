136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament kicks off this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Ski Club will host the 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament this weekend.

Over 30 jumpers from across the country will compete. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent, bonfires, and fireworks. Organizers and volunteers have been grooming the hills to prepare them for the event.

Organizers say the event will continue, even if the weather is an obstacle.

“We’ve been through World Wars, we’ve been through a Great Depression, a pandemic, and we’ve always put on a tournament,” said Peter Copenhaver, Ishpeming Ski Club vice president. “Sometimes it’s rescheduled or postponed, but we always put on a good show and it’s going to happen again this year, too.”

The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament will be this Friday and Saturday at the Suicide Ski Bowl in Negaunee. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Event buttons are available now for $15, or you can get one at the gate for $20.

