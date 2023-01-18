11-year-old girl missing in Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township

Davida Patrice Fortin
Davida Patrice Fortin(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A search is underway Wednesday afternoon for an 11-year-old girl in Marquette County.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, 11-year-old Davida Patrice Fortin was last seen leaving a residence in the Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Fortin is 5′4″ tall, with reddish-colored hair that is shaved on the left side. She was last seen wearing light-colored purple pants with flowers, a white shirt with possibly a skull on it, black boots, and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating her is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 906-225-8441.

Anyone that knows the current location of Davida is asked to call 911.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by volunteers of Search and Rescue and the Marquette City Police Department.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates as they become availble.

