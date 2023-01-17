UPAWS Executive Director provides tips for keeping your pets safe, healthy this winter

Bill Brutto says you may have to take your pup out for shorter, more frequent trips outside
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures fluctuate and mother nature throws all kinds of different preciptation at us, there are a number of ways to keep your pets safe and happy this winter season.

UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson with ways to keep your furry friends in tip top shape this winter.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Ambulance
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified
TV6 logo
TV6 to add Early News to weekend lineup
Gas pump
Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week

Latest News

Bob Lorinser announces his second run for Congress.
Bob Lorinser launches bid for Congress
Shane Richardson looks ahead to season as new NMU head football coach
Shane Richardson looks ahead to season as Wildcats’ new football coach
Max Bjorklund name to Top 100 watch list, Bay College Men's and Women's basketball teams play...
Max Bjorklund name to Top 100 watch list, Bay College Men's and Women's basketball teams play their first conference games
Gwinn Area Public Schools Board of Education
Gwinn Area Public Schools Board approves new HVAC system for Gwinn Middle & High School