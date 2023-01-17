UPAWS Executive Director provides tips for keeping your pets safe, healthy this winter
Bill Brutto says you may have to take your pup out for shorter, more frequent trips outside
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures fluctuate and mother nature throws all kinds of different preciptation at us, there are a number of ways to keep your pets safe and happy this winter season.
UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson with ways to keep your furry friends in tip top shape this winter.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.