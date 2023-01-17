UPAWS Executive Director provides tips for keeping your pets safe, healthy this winter

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures fluctuate and mother nature throws all kinds of different preciptation at us, there are a number of ways to keep your pets safe and happy this winter season.

UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson with ways to keep your furry friends in tip top shape this winter.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.