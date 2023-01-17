UP Children Museum to host 20th annual Culinary Journey fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum will host its 20th annual Culinary Journey fundraiser this weekend.

The event will feature culinary delicacies from the Marquette area’s most talented chefs. There will also be a selection of wines, craft beer from the Ore Dock Brewing Co. and live music.

“The restaurants do different things for different years,” U.P. Children’s Museum Executive Director Jessica Hanley said. “They are never the same. It is fun, and it is just a chance to get out. It is the first time we have had it in three years since 2020 so it is a chance to get out with friends enjoy it and get back into the groove.”

Tickets are $75 each or two for $140. You can purchase them at the museum’s front desk or by calling (906) 226-3911.

The culinary journey fundraiser will be this Sunday, Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the U.P. Children’s Museum.

