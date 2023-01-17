UP Children Museum to host 20th annual Culinary Journey fundraiser

The event will have food from restaurants around the Marquette area and have live music.
The event will have food from restaurants around the Marquette area and have live music.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum will host its 20th annual Culinary Journey fundraiser this weekend.

The event will feature culinary delicacies from the Marquette area’s most talented chefs. There will also be a selection of wines, craft beer from the Ore Dock Brewing Co. and live music.

“The restaurants do different things for different years,” U.P. Children’s Museum Executive Director Jessica Hanley said. “They are never the same. It is fun, and it is just a chance to get out. It is the first time we have had it in three years since 2020 so it is a chance to get out with friends enjoy it and get back into the groove.”

Tickets are $75 each or two for $140. You can purchase them at the museum’s front desk or by calling (906) 226-3911.

The culinary journey fundraiser will be this Sunday, Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the U.P. Children’s Museum.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Ambulance
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified
TV6 logo
TV6 to add Early News to weekend lineup

Latest News

Over the next few months this Chevy S-10 pickup into a fully sustainable vehicle running off of...
Gladstone students aim to make Chevy S-10 sustainable using alternative fuels, fluids
Paws 4 Care offers in-house pet care for senior communities
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Chapman and Negri have been sentenced for their involvement in the delivery of meth in Gogebic...
UPDATE: 2 of 3 people arrested in Gogebic County drug bust sentenced to jail