Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court.
55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident.
According to court records, Laitinen plead not guilty at the arraignment.
In November 2022, the Ishpeming Police Department said 31-year-old Gregory John Retaskie, Jr., died after a pickup truck struck him the night before Thanksgiving.
The pedestrian vs vehicle hit-and-run occurred near 440 Ready Street, also known as BR 28 or County Road. Retaskie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Laitinen is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on January 25 and a preliminary exam on January 30.
