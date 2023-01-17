Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court.

55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident.

According to court records, Laitinen plead not guilty at the arraignment.

In November 2022, the Ishpeming Police Department said 31-year-old Gregory John Retaskie, Jr., died after a pickup truck struck him the night before Thanksgiving.

The pedestrian vs vehicle hit-and-run occurred near 440 Ready Street, also known as BR 28 or County Road. Retaskie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laitinen is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on January 25 and a preliminary exam on January 30.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Ambulance
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified
TV6 logo
TV6 to add Early News to weekend lineup
Gas pump
Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week

Latest News

UPAWS Executive Director provides tips for keeping your pets safe, healthy this winter
UPAWS Executive Director provides tips for keeping your pets safe, healthy this winter
Bob Lorinser announces his second run for Congress.
Bob Lorinser launches bid for Congress
Shane Richardson looks ahead to season as new NMU head football coach
Shane Richardson looks ahead to season as Wildcats’ new football coach
Max Bjorklund name to Top 100 watch list, Bay College Men's and Women's basketball teams play...
Max Bjorklund name to Top 100 watch list, Bay College Men's and Women's basketball teams play their first conference games