Special Olympics Michigan announces ‘Polar Plunge’ dates

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - In 2023, Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) will host more than 25 Polar Plunges with the goal of raising more than $1.2 million dollars.

The funds raised will allow SOMI athletes to travel and compete in day-long sports competitions throughout the year at no cost to them. The Polar Plunge is the single largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan, generating a record-breaking $1.5 million in 2022.

New this year, the SOMI “Plungester”, a semi-truck-sized pool on wheels, will be touring the state, making stops at various plunge locations. Following the success of a week-long series of Cool Schools Polar Plunges in 2022, SOMI will be offering two weeks of student-based plunge dates in 2023. The Cools Schools plunges encourage students and staff to come together and celebrate the Special Olympics movement by taking the Plunge together and raising funds as a student body. Participants earn incentives and a chance to make the jump during the school day on campus.

According to a press release from SOMI, for those seeking an alternative to an icy swim, the organization is offering a Frozen 5K at Polar Plunge locations in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Traverse City or the opportunity to participate virtually. The event promotes a year-round healthy lifestyle, by encouraging you and your loved ones to stay active throughout the winter months.

The Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), a movement of volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and funds for SOMI athletes across the state.

In 2022, through grassroots fundraising efforts, LETR raised more than $2 million for SOMI athletes.

Special Olympics Michigan is dedicated to creating a world that accepts and welcomes every single person regardless of ability or disability.

You can register at plungemi.org.

Polar Plunge Locations:

• Clarklake Saturday, January 28

• Turk Lake (Greenville) Saturday, February 4

• Oakland County (Walled Lake) Saturday, February 4

• Fenton Saturday, February 4

• Southwest Michigan (Stevensville) Saturday, February 4

• Lansing Sunday, February 5

• Lake City Saturday, February 11

• Grand Rapids Saturday, February 11

• Mt. Pleasant Saturday, February 11

• Munising Saturday, February 11

• Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor) Saturday, February 11

• Wayne County Saturday, February 18

• Kalamazoo Saturday, February 18

• Great Lakes Bay (Midland) Saturday, February 18

• Alpena Saturday, February 18

• Macomb County Saturday, February 18

• Big Rapids Saturday, February 25

• Legislative (Lansing) Thursday, March 2

• Detroit Friday, March 3

• Lapeer Saturday, March 4

• Muskegon Saturday, March 4

• Grand Traverse Saturday, March 11

• Marquette Saturday, March 18

• Manistee Saturday, March 18

