Special Olympics Michigan announces ‘Polar Plunge’ dates

More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - In 2023, Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) will host more than 25 Polar Plunges with the goal of raising more than $1.2 million dollars.

The funds raised will allow SOMI athletes to travel and compete in day-long sports competitions throughout the year at no cost to them. The Polar Plunge is the single largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan, generating a record-breaking $1.5 million in 2022.

New this year, the SOMI “Plungester”, a semi-truck-sized pool on wheels, will be touring the state, making stops at various plunge locations. Following the success of a week-long series of Cool Schools Polar Plunges in 2022, SOMI will be offering two weeks of student-based plunge dates in 2023. The Cools Schools plunges encourage students and staff to come together and celebrate the Special Olympics movement by taking the Plunge together and raising funds as a student body. Participants earn incentives and a chance to make the jump during the school day on campus.

According to a press release from SOMI, for those seeking an alternative to an icy swim, the organization is offering a Frozen 5K at Polar Plunge locations in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Traverse City or the opportunity to participate virtually. The event promotes a year-round healthy lifestyle, by encouraging you and your loved ones to stay active throughout the winter months.

The Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), a movement of volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and funds for SOMI athletes across the state.

In 2022, through grassroots fundraising efforts, LETR raised more than $2 million for SOMI athletes.

Special Olympics Michigan is dedicated to creating a world that accepts and welcomes every single person regardless of ability or disability.

You can register at plungemi.org.

Polar Plunge Locations:

• Clarklake Saturday, January 28

• Turk Lake (Greenville) Saturday, February 4

• Oakland County (Walled Lake) Saturday, February 4

• Fenton Saturday, February 4

• Southwest Michigan (Stevensville) Saturday, February 4

• Lansing Sunday, February 5

• Lake City Saturday, February 11

• Grand Rapids Saturday, February 11

• Mt. Pleasant Saturday, February 11

• Munising Saturday, February 11

• Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor) Saturday, February 11

• Wayne County Saturday, February 18

• Kalamazoo Saturday, February 18

• Great Lakes Bay (Midland) Saturday, February 18

• Alpena Saturday, February 18

• Macomb County Saturday, February 18

• Big Rapids Saturday, February 25

• Legislative (Lansing) Thursday, March 2

• Detroit Friday, March 3

• Lapeer Saturday, March 4

• Muskegon Saturday, March 4

• Grand Traverse Saturday, March 11

• Marquette Saturday, March 18

• Manistee Saturday, March 18

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Ambulance
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
TV6 logo
TV6 to add Early News to weekend lineup

Latest News

Chapman and Negri have been sentenced for their involvement in the delivery of meth in Gogebic...
UPDATE: 2 of 3 people arrested in Gogebic County drug bust sentenced to jail
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson
MSHS announces St. Ignace hospital campus expansion
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court