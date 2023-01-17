Shane Richardson looks ahead to season as Wildcat’s new football coach
Shane Richardson stops by the TV6 Morning News to chat about what’s in store for the Northern Michigan University football team.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shane Richardson, the new NMU football coach says it starts with culture. Richardson sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to talk about his new position, where he’ll begin to make changes and moving to the Upper Peninsula with his wife and their four children.
