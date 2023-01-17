Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC announces merge with WINN Communications

Peninsula Fiber Network logo
Peninsula Fiber Network logo(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN) announced Tuesday that it will merge with WINN Communications.

PFN is a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota. WINN Communications is an established telecommunications firm operating a fiber optic network in Central Michigan with its headquarters in Mount Pleasant. The combined companies will operate a fiber optic network that spans three states covering more than 6,000 miles.

PFN said the merge will allow the company to expand to new areas in Michigan.

“It fills a very important missing piece in our current network,” said Scott Randall, PFN general manager. “It just seems like it’s an excellent fit for both PFN and for WINN, as well as for our customers.”

The transaction is expected to close March 1, pending usual federal and state regulatory approvals.

