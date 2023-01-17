Paws 4 Care offers in-house pet care for senior communities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula is offering a program for in-house care for pets in senior communities.

Paws 4 Care brings routine pet care for those that may not be able to leave the house. The service is not just grooming, Paws 4 Care provides assistance in blood drawing and fluid intake for pets.

The owner of Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula Jessica Hurd said it’s not just bringing a service to pet owners. “It’s a lot less stressful on their pets,” Hurd added.

Hurd is a Licensed Veterinary Technician and Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Technician.

The Paws 4 Care program is specifically targeted towards those in senior communities and those in hospice care.

Hurd offers her services at a discounted price for people in these situations. “They are at a discounted cost because I’m staying in one location and I don’t have to charge for mileage,” Hurd said.

Paws 4 Care is currently being offered to seniors at Lost Creek and Snowberry Heights.

Other senior communities are encouraged to contact Jessica Hurd at Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula if they are interested in this service.

You can contact Jessica Hurd by phone at 231-715-6914 or by email at CompassionatePetCare.oftheUP@gmail.com.

Click here to learn more about Paws 4 Care and Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.