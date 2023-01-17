Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA), and Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson have signed a Letter of Intent for the Marquette-based clinic to join Marshfield.

The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and Neurological clinical services to the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

“This is a fantastic development for our team and the local community,” said John P. Bartlett, MD, president of Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates. “Our shared commitment to delivering top-quality patient-centered care, where and when needed, is why we chose Marshfield as a partner. The collaboration allows us to continue to provide the personal level of care that our patients are accustomed to while also receiving the additional resources and support needed to navigate today’s somewhat volatile healthcare landscape.”

According to a press release from Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson, the partnership will focus on continuing to deliver expert clinical care in the Marquette area while also exploring future growth of services within the region. Mandy Shelast, interim president of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson, said, “We are excited to welcome the Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) staff to the Marshfield team. MIMPA has an excellent reputation for providing exceptional, compassionate care to the residents of Marquette; we look forward to continuing that tradition of caring for the local community. Marshfield is excited to extend care into Marquette, and we could not have a better partner in this venture than MIMPA to help us grow our presence in Michigan.”

The next step is for the organizations to develop a definitive operating agreement, with an anticipated completion date at the end of January. The final closing would occur in March.

Marquette Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) has provided primary care services in Marquette, MI, for over 50 years. The MIMPA provider team consists of fifteen board-certified Physicians, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners. The full scope of clinical services provided includes; Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Neurology, and on-site Laboratory services. It is the most extensive independent healthcare provider practice in Marquette, MI, emphasizing top-quality, personalized care. Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson is a 49-bed general medical and surgical hospital in Iron Mountain, Michigan. The hospital serves communities in Michigan’s central Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. It has over 70 providers on staff and more than 700 employees, providing a broad range of high-quality acute care, including inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic, and specialty services. It also has primary care clinics in Iron Mountain, Kingsford, and Norway, Michigan, and Florence, Wisconsin.

Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson Marquette Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) includes:

• Susan V. Balmer, MD; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• John P. Bartlett, MD; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Rachael Bartlett, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Kaitlyn Joyce, DO; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Katherine King, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Kyle King, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Tonia Kroll, NP; Neurology

• Nicole Nolan, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Ashley Parent, MD; Internal Medicine

• Liz Peppin, PA-C; Neurology

• Scott Poirier, PA-C; Neurology

• Roman Politi, MD; Neurology

• Cassie Sundberg, PA-C; Internal Medicine

• Nichol Trejo, NP; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Alisha Wasilewski, PA-C; Neurology

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.