Marquette County Road Commission gets funding for spring flooding damage

The Marquette County Road Commission working to address the damages from last May's flooding.
The Marquette County Road Commission working to address the damages from last May's flooding.(wluc)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of last spring’s flooding, but they’ve found some help with funding.

On May 12, Marquette County saw intense rainfall, leading to flooding damage to County Roads 510 and 550. The commission spent more than $430,000 on repairs. Now, they’ve been awarded $500,000. That funding comes from the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the Michigan Department of State Police.

“When we have an event like this and it causes damage, we can’t have it both ways,” said Peter Duex, MCRC Managing Director. “We either have to take money from that program to fund these permanent repairs or in this case, we’re thankful that we did receive the money to help us out.”

The Road Commission has plans for five repair projects that will be open for bids soon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Ambulance
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified
TV6 logo
TV6 to add Early News to weekend lineup

Latest News

Marquette County
Marquette County to receive opioid settlement funds this month
Photo courtesy of the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club.
Keweenaw Snowmobile Club halts trail grooming operations due to wet and icy conditions
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D)
Jocelyn Benson lays out agenda for election legislation to protect election workers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer awards 195 school districts funds for school resource officers