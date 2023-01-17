Marquette County Road Commission gets funding for spring flooding damage

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of last spring’s flooding, but they’ve found some help with funding.

On May 12, Marquette County saw intense rainfall, leading to flooding damage to County Roads 510 and 550. The commission spent more than $430,000 on repairs. Now, they’ve been awarded $500,000. That funding comes from the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the Michigan Department of State Police.

“When we have an event like this and it causes damage, we can’t have it both ways,” said Peter Duex, MCRC Managing Director. “We either have to take money from that program to fund these permanent repairs or in this case, we’re thankful that we did receive the money to help us out.”

The Road Commission has plans for five repair projects that will be open for bids soon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.