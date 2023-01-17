Marquette County to receive opioid settlement funds this month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of waiting, Marquette County will receive $1.9 million as part of a multi-state opioid settlement.

It is between the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies and the federal government, as restitution for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic.

“The outcome is good, I always wish there were more dollars because addiction issues are a big challenge for people not only in Marquette County, but other communities,” Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch, said.

Erbisch said the county has a rough idea of how funds will be used.

“We will put them [funds] towards prevention or treatment services or even things tied to the courts and jails. But we still need to make concrete decisions on how best to put those dollars back into the community that benefits those with opioid issues,” Erbisch added.

Meanwhile, Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is relieved to hear the announcement.

“We know that the dollars for Marquette County should be spread out for the next 18 to 19 years. We hope it will be a cornerstone for treatment enhancement and funding for some services that don’t get a lot of dedicated dollars,” GLRC CEO Greg Toutant said.

Toutant said GLRC will be working hand in hand with the Marquette County administrator during the process.

“We’ll tell them about the importance of funding treatment services and funding services as part of the 9 core strategies: prevention programming, recovery housing, how to work with local drug courts and law enforcement,” Toutant said.

Erbisch said Marquette County will bring on an opioid crisis expert along with local recovery centers to determine where funds will go.

All 15 U.P. counties will receive opioid settlement money from the state. The Dickinson County administrator said it will receive $135,000 over 18 years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.