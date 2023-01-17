How to make spinach and artichoke puff pastry like a pro

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Elevate your home cooking with tips from a pro.

Jessica Lampinen of A La Jess Catering shares tricks of the trade and her personal spinach and artichoke dip recipe with the TV6 Morning News.

Her recipe calls for:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/4 C. sour cream

1/4 C. mayo

1 garlic clove, minced

2 C. shredded parmesan

2 C. shredded mozzarella

14 oz. can artichoke hearts

6 oz. frozen spinach, thawed

1 tsp. each garlic powder, onion powder

1/2 tsp. each Italian seasoning, salt

1/4 tsp. each black pepper, crushed red pepper

Start by mixing your wet ingredients and seasonings, then fold in half of your cheese, setting aside the other half.

Preheat the oven to 400º, meantime, mix in the rest of your ingredients.

Roll out a sheet of puff pastry and score. Partially bake the pastry for 8 minutes.

Jessica Lampinen of A La Jess Catering shows the TV6 Morning News how to make spinach and artichoke dip.

Once the pastry sheet is par-baked, use a piping bag to add the spinach dip.

Top with the remaining cheese and give the edge of the pastry sheet an egg wash. This creates a glossy, fresh-from-the-bakery effect.

Add caramelized onions (optional).

Bake for about 20 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.

Jessica Lampinen of A La Jess Catering shows you how to make spinach artichoke dip puff pastry + showcases her Valentine's Day goodies.

A La Jess provides private chef and catering services to small and large events.

You can preorder Valentine’s Day charcuterie boxes and chocolate-covered strawberries from Lampinen.

You can reach A La Jess Catering on Facebook, through email at jessicalampinen@yahoo.com, or by phone at (248) 974-1070.

