Dwindling wintry showers Wednesday, before heavier round of snow Thursday

Wintry mix transitions to light lake effect snow Wednesday before snowstorm rushes in from the Southern Plains Thursday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
View NWS alerts in effect here.

The wintry mix-producing system exits Upper Michigan Tuesday night, with light lake effect snow showers developing in its wake over the north wind belts. Then, as high pressure builds the snow tapers off in flurries for a drier Wednesday in the U.P.

However, the break from messy winter weather is brief as a strong, moisture-rich system from the Southern Plains hooks towards the Upper Peninsula and the Great Lakes region as a whole, bringing heavy doses of snow -- total snow amounts from Thursday to the end of Friday can exceed 10″ in some areas. Gusty winds over 30 miles per hour can add to the blowing snow effect, leading to occasionally poor driving visibility in addition to the slippery roads from heavy snow.

Snow chances becoming fewer towards the weekend as high pressure rebuilds in the region.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered wintry mix showers transitioning to lake effect snow overnight; north winds gusting over twenty-five miles per hour

>Lows: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts, dwindling to flurries in the afternoon; patchy drizzle and fog; north through northeast winds gusting over twenty miles per hour

>Highs: 20s/30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy widespread snow; blustery with easterly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow, diminishing in the afternoon; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s/30

Saturday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower north; west breezes with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s/30

Sunday: Scattered clouds with few snow showers south and east with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s/30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow late

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

