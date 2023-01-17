Bob Lorinser launches bid for Congress

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Bob Lorinser, of Marquette, announced the kickoff of his campaign for US Congress on Tuesday.

Lorinser vies for the 2024 Democratic nomination to represent Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in the US House of Representatives. This will be his second attempt at running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. His first attempt came back in November, when he lost to incumbent U.S. Representative Jack Bergman by a 60% to 37% margin. Bergman has not released his 2024 plans yet.

Lorinser went on to say the following regarding why he is running a second time.

“Congress needs reasonable voices, advocates, and people you can trust,” said Lorinser. “To make Democracy successful, we need our leaders to be truth-tellers. They need to be kind, fair and serve with dignity and integrity. My campaign commits to those values.

“I will not rest in my resolve to show Yoopers and Northern Michiganders a better path forward. In the last cycle, our campaign established the groundwork. We have unfinished business to accomplish.”

Lorinser says Representatives take a solemn oath to promote the general well-being of the people they represent. He believes elected officials should promote liberty, equality, and justice for all while facilitating citizens’ pursuit of happiness.

“I will champion rural America and its needs,” said Lorinser. “My campaign plans to develop a strong field team throughout the 1st District to get all qualified candidates, at all levels of government, elected after the results of the primaries are determined.”

The U.P. family physician and Marquette County Health Department medical director said his team is eager to mobilize a more-active grassroots movement for 2024. He said that his campaign will again focus on issues, not personal attacks or dishonest political mudslinging.

“Democrats have a lot of work to do to show fiercely independent rural voters how our policies benefit hardworking families,” said Lorinser. “I want this campaign to be an example of how to ‘run rural’ in a divided Nation. My party must pay attention to districts like ours for long-term success, and our work begins now.

“For the benefit of everyone in Northern Michigan and the UP, we must put the needs of our country before party. To help lower costs and reduce economic burdens for all Americans, we must be the change.

“All residents in Michigan’s First — Democrats, Independents, Republicans — need affordable healthcare, housing, education, and childcare,” said Lorinser. : We also need infrastructure investment, job opportunities, and economic prosperity. The challenges our rural communities face are some of the most distinct in the Nation, and we need a congressman eager to listen to constituents and solve real problems.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.