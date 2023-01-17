Active week: Mix to snow today then accumulating snow

Scattered rain/snow mixture showers will continue this morning along with areas of fog. Then, a transition to wet snow occurs during the day. The snow tapers off by tomorrow morning. Snow amounts will be about 1-2”. Roads will remain slippery and slushy! The pattern stays active with a storm system tracking south of the U.P. Thursday through Friday. It will bring widespread accumulating snow on Thursday with lake-effect snow showers developing at the end of the week. As of now projected snow amounts will be around 6-9″. A colder air mass moves in behind it.

Alerts>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Closures> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/

Today: Rain/snow mixture during the morning then wet snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Isolated snow in the morning

>Highs: Mid-20s

Thursday: Widespread snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Isolated snow showers in the northwest

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: Upper 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.