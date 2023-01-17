Active week: Mix to snow today then accumulating snow
Scattered rain/snow mixture showers will continue this morning along with areas of fog. Then, a transition to wet snow occurs during the day. The snow tapers off by tomorrow morning. Snow amounts will be about 1-2”. Roads will remain slippery and slushy! The pattern stays active with a storm system tracking south of the U.P. Thursday through Friday. It will bring widespread accumulating snow on Thursday with lake-effect snow showers developing at the end of the week. As of now projected snow amounts will be around 6-9″. A colder air mass moves in behind it.
Today: Rain/snow mixture during the morning then wet snow
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Isolated snow in the morning
>Highs: Mid-20s
Thursday: Widespread snow
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Friday: Lake effect snow showers in the north
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Saturday: Isolated snow showers in the northwest
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow
>Highs: Upper 20s
