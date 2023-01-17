3 years in the making: UP native releases musical album mixed on Isle Royale
Tune into Niikah Hatfield’s second studio album ‘Ether and Bone’ on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ceramics artist by day, musician by night; Niikah Hatfield has released her second studio album, three years in the making.
‘Ether and Bone’ is available on all major streaming platforms.
Hatfield performs two of her original songs for Upper Michigan Today...
The Ishpeming Ski Jump Tournament is happening this weekend, and the Noquemenon Ski Marathon is happening next weekend. Both events are still looking for volunteers.
Hatfield says her latest album is a collaborative effort amongst friends that hopes to tell the tales of love, life, heartbreak, and living through the pandemic.
Hatfield recorded her music in Marquette, but the album was mixed by Myles Walimaa on Isle Royale, perhaps one of the only musical albums to boast that fact.
Hatfield performs her original song “Beyond a Broken Heart” for Upper Michigan Today.
Hatfield performs her original song “Burn”.
You can learn more about Niikah Hatfield and the other art she creates at www.niikahhatfield.com. You can stream her music on all major streaming platforms and purchase a physical copy of Ether and Bone at niikahhatfield.bandcamp.com.
