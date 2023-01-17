3 years in the making: UP native releases musical album mixed on Isle Royale

Tune into Niikah Hatfield’s second studio album ‘Ether and Bone’ on Upper Michigan Today
Niikah Hatfield performs original music from her second studio album, Ether and Bone on Upper...
Niikah Hatfield performs original music from her second studio album, Ether and Bone on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ceramics artist by day, musician by night; Niikah Hatfield has released her second studio album, three years in the making.

‘Ether and Bone’ is available on all major streaming platforms.

Hatfield performs two of her original songs for Upper Michigan Today...

But first, stories of the day.

The Ishpeming Ski Jump Tournament is happening this weekend, and the Noquemenon Ski Marathon is happening next weekend. Both events are still looking for volunteers.

Ishpeming Ski Jumps, Noquemenon Ski Marathon, and Trudgys fan base.

Now back to local music.

Hatfield says her latest album is a collaborative effort amongst friends that hopes to tell the tales of love, life, heartbreak, and living through the pandemic.

Hatfield recorded her music in Marquette, but the album was mixed by Myles Walimaa on Isle Royale, perhaps one of the only musical albums to boast that fact.

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth talk to musician Niikah Hatfield about the release of her second album, Ether and Bone.

Hatfield performs her original song “Beyond a Broken Heart” for Upper Michigan Today.

Niikah Hatfield performs her song "Beyond a Broken Heart" on Upper Michigan Today.

Hatfield performs her original song “Burn”.

You can stream Niikah Hatfield's music on all major streaming platforms, check out more at niikahhatfield.com

You can learn more about Niikah Hatfield and the other art she creates at www.niikahhatfield.com. You can stream her music on all major streaming platforms and purchase a physical copy of Ether and Bone at niikahhatfield.bandcamp.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

