Wintry mixture today to kick off an active week
An area of low pressure will move across the Lower Peninsula by tomorrow. Ahead of it, mild air will keep the precipitation as a mixture of freezing rain, rain, and snow today through tomorrow morning. Then, wet snow will develop during the day tomorrow. Roads will be slippery with some icy spots. Snow amounts will be 1-2″ with 3-5″ in the west. Ice accumulations will be around 0.10″. The pattern remains active with another system moving through Thursday into Friday with widespread snow. Preliminary snow accumulations will range from 6-9″ for some areas. Stay tuned for updates!
Today: Freezing rain, rain, and snow mixture
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Tuesday: Morning snow/rain mixture then wet snow for the afternoon
>Highs: Low 30s
Wednesday: Isolated snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s
Thursday: Cloudy with widespread accumulating snow
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Friday: Lake effect snow showers in the north
>Highs: Mid-20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and near seasonal
>Highs: Mid-20s
