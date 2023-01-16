Wintry mixture today to kick off an active week

An area of low pressure will move across the Lower Peninsula by tomorrow. Ahead of it, mild air will keep the precipitation as a mixture of freezing rain, rain, and snow today through tomorrow morning. Then, wet snow will develop during the day tomorrow. Roads will be slippery with some icy spots. Snow amounts will be 1-2″ with 3-5″ in the west. Ice accumulations will be around 0.10″. The pattern remains active with another system moving through Thursday into Friday with widespread snow. Preliminary snow accumulations will range from 6-9″ for some areas. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Freezing rain, rain, and snow mixture

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Morning snow/rain mixture then wet snow for the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Isolated snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread accumulating snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Mid-20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid-20s

