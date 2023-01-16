Visit Keweenaw’s Brad Barnett elected to MACVB board of directors

(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw’s Executive Director was elected to the Michigan Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (MACVB) board in January.

According to Visit Keweenaw, the accomplishment puts the area at the forefront of statewide travel destination discussions.

Barnett said it will also boost the Keweenaw’s influence on the travel industry.

“It’s not always about increasing numbers of tourists, it’s mostly about increasing the quality of tourism. In the sense that sustainable tourism is a priority in Lansing, understanding the needs of our local businesses, especially small businesses,” Barnett added.

Barnett said he was elected to the board by its voting members, which consists of 50 different destination marketing organizations throughout Michigan.

