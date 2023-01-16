UPAWS to host Raise the Woof fundraiser

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Comedy for a good cause is coming this weekend to River Rock Lanes.

UPAWS is hosting its annual Raise the Woof fundraiser at the bowling alley in Ishpeming. Raise the Woof is a national group of comedians committed to raising money and spreading awareness for animal rescue.

All money raised from the event will go to UPAWS.

“I would really like us to sell out. I think we can hold up to 200 people and it is just more fun when you have a nice full room with everyone laughing and having fun. It is a great way to meet up with some friends,” UPAWS Board of Directors Member Leslie Hurst

Doors open at 7 p.m. this Friday. Tickets are $20 for singles and $30 for couples ahead of time. All tickets sold at the door will be $20 each.

