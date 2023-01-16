TV6 to add Early News to weekend lineup

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Newsroom is adding staff and will soon add more local news on weekends.

WLUC-TV6 has announced plans to launch a live newscast at 6:00 p.m. eastern time on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Feb. 18.

Currently, TV6 airs the pre-recorded “Top Stories of the Week” during the weekend, with a live newscast at 11:00 p.m. eastern time.

With the addition of a full half-hour live newscast at 6:00 p.m. eastern time on Saturday and Sunday, TV6 News aims to provide viewers with even more relevant news content seven days a week, bolstering its position as Upper Michigan’s number one source for news.

TV6 General Manager Rick Rhoades says the expansion of live news coverage on the weekends shows WLUC’s commitment to growing and providing more local content for viewers.

“The expansion of our news at 6:00 p.m. eastern time on the weekend is part of our long-term vision of growing and expanding our local news brand,” said Rhoades. “The viewers have been requesting this change for a number of years, and we are proud to offer this to them.”

TV6 News Director Andrew LaCombe agrees.

“Our entire news team is excited about this expansion, as it gives us another chance to update our viewers on the weekends,” said LaCombe. “We also know that the Late News may be too late for some, so we now can get our audience the news, weather and sports they trust at an earlier hour. This is also made possibly by expanding the newsroom’s reporting staff.”

The Saturday and Sunday TV6 Early News will be anchored by current 11:00 p.m. eastern time weekend anchor Grace Blair, with meteorologist Cameron Chinn, and sports anchor Keegan Cooper.

