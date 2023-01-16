St. Ignace, Engadine HS basketball readies for 15th annual ‘Hooping for a Cure’

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two high school basketball programs will square off for the 15th annual ‘Hooping for a Cure’ benefit on Monday, Feb. 6 at LaSalle High School.

The event will feature both boy’s and girl’s high school basketball teams from St. Ignace and Engadine.

According to a press release from Mackinac Straits Health (MSH) Foundation, last year the event raised over $37,000 for cancer patients through the Oncology Department of Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS). “Since the inaugural event in 2009, our local communities have contributed close to $300,000 to help purchase care items for oncology patients, as well as help defray some of the cost for those who need help when they have to travel outside our area for further treatment,” said Mike Grisdale, director of the MSH.

“Proceeds from this year’s event will once again towards our ‘No Cancer Patient Left Behind’ (NCPLB) program. The effort is coordinated by the MSH Foundation with funds used to cover transportation costs, hotel stays and meals. one hundred percent of money raised helps local patients,” added Grisdale.

The idea for the game originated in 2008 when Kathy Marshall, an administrative assistant at the time for St. Ignace Schools, attended a similar fundraiser at a high school game in Lowell with her sister, Karen Fowler. They shared the idea with coaches Doug and Dorene Ingalls about putting together an event involving the Saints girl’s basketball team. The idea took off from there. The first year of the event coincided with the opening of the Oncology unit at Mackinac Straits Hospital. Each year has seen an increase in participants, volunteers and contributions.

This year’s goal is to raise $40,000.

According to St. Ignace coach, Dorene Ingalls, “‘Hooping’ is more than just a basketball event, it’s about family, friends and the community coming together for a common cause. During this special evening, everyone is on the same team. ‘Hooping’ has become close to our hearts. It’s now considered a badge of honor to be part of it, as we work together, making a difference in others’ lives.” The ‘Hooping’ event includes a special ceremony between the Boys and Girls contests.

The evening also includes t-shirt sales, chance raffle, online auction and a huge 50/50 raffle. For more information, you can call (906) 643-0443.

