Slippery, icy start to the week with freezing rain and wet snow

NWS winter weather advisories in effect through Tuesday morning as wintry mix creates icy, slushy roads.
NWS winter weather advisories in effect tonight through Tuesday morning for Western Upper...
NWS winter weather advisories in effect tonight through Tuesday morning for Western Upper Michigan.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
View NWS alerts in effect here.

A Central Plains-based low approaches the Western Great Lakes region and Upper Michigan Monday night, spinning up widespread rain, freezing rain and wet snow over the region through Tuesday. The wintry mix transitions to wet snow in the U.P. into Tuesday afternoon -- 0.25″ ice accumulations and up to 6″ snow accumulations (west) possible by the end of Tuesday.

Snow chances continue Wednesday through the lake effect, then diminishing towards early Thursday. However, a strong system from the Southern Plains hooks northeastward towards Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes region as a whole -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with widespread wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and wet snow; southeast winds gusting over twenty-five miles per hour

>Lows: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread wintry mix, transitioning to wet snow in the western counties first during midday; north through northeast winds gusting over twenty miles per hour; 0.25″ ice accumulations and up to 6″ snow accumulations (west) possible

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts, tapering off late; north through northeast winds gusting over twenty miles per hour

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow, potentially moderate to heavy

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow, diminishing into the afternoon; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s/30

Saturday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower; west breezes with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s/30

Sunday: Scattered clouds with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s/30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 20s

