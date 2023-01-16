The Ryan Report - Jan. 15, 2023

The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of January speaking with the recently closed Jean Kay’s Pasties owner, Brian Harsch.

This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Harsch to discuss the history of Jean Kay’s Pasties, the legacy it’s left in the community, and what’s next in retirement.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

