Noquemanon Ski Marathon looks for more volunteers

Skiers at the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.
Skiers at the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.(n/a)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is looking for more volunteers before race day.

Race Coordinator Nicole Swenson encouraged members of the community to assist with the marathon.

“We are looking for citizens to give us some time and some of their expertise to volunteer for the race,” Swenson continued. “You can sign up at www.noquemanon.com or go to Yoopers United.”

The Noquemanon Ski Marathon will start on Jan. 27. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up before then.

Swenson also said that there are still a plethora of positions to fill.

“We have a variety of positions you can volunteer for: the finish line, the start line, the road crossings, as well as the fun stuff that’s inside the dome on Friday night for our ski expo,” Swenson said.

Besides enjoying the event, volunteers can look forward to a special gift.

“Also, we give everyone a beautiful glass for volunteering for more than two hours,” Swenson said.

Click here to learn more about the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
I-500 Snowmobile Track racers
Large crowds expected ahead of I-500 race
Fatal Accident (gfx)
1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash
(MGN)
5 arrested in Schoolcraft County drug bust, investigation ongoing
WICS Logo
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher

Latest News

Attendees of NMU's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service make cards for Mill Creek Assisted...
NMU recognizes MLK Day through service projects
NWS winter weather advisories in effect tonight through Tuesday morning for Western Upper...
Slippery, icy start to the week with freezing rain and wet snow
906 Restyle
906 Restyle launches website
Lower Harbor Ore Dock, winter.
Travel website names Marquette a top town to visit in the winter