Noquemanon Ski Marathon looks for more volunteers

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is looking for more volunteers before race day.

Race Coordinator Nicole Swenson encouraged members of the community to assist with the marathon.

“We are looking for citizens to give us some time and some of their expertise to volunteer for the race,” Swenson continued. “You can sign up at www.noquemanon.com or go to Yoopers United.”

The Noquemanon Ski Marathon will start on Jan. 27. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up before then.

Swenson also said that there are still a plethora of positions to fill.

“We have a variety of positions you can volunteer for: the finish line, the start line, the road crossings, as well as the fun stuff that’s inside the dome on Friday night for our ski expo,” Swenson said.

Besides enjoying the event, volunteers can look forward to a special gift.

“Also, we give everyone a beautiful glass for volunteering for more than two hours,” Swenson said.

